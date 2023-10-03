"Whoever decides the itinerary should be sacked for good" - Fans react to rain abandoning both of India's World Cup 2023 warm-up games

Team India became the only side to not play a single ball during the 2023 World Cup warm-ups thanks to incessant rain washing out both their games in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

In their first game against defending champions England in Guwahati last Saturday, India won the toss and elected to bat first before relentless showers made no play possible.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram already suffered two washouts in the South Africa-Afghanistan clash and the Australia-Netherlands encounter, with the former abandoned without a single ball. The ill-fated destiny continued for Thiruvananthapuram as India endured their second consecutive washout without even the toss taking place against the Netherlands today, October 3.

It means the Men in Blue will remain the only side heading into the World Cup without playing a single ball during the warm-ups. Fortunately for Rohit Sharma's men, they have been in sparkling ODI form leading up to the showpiece event, with a triumphant Asia Cup run and a 2-1 series win against Australia in September.

This is in stark contrast to the last ODI World Cup at home in 2011, when India won their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand en route to their second title.

However, fans on Twitter were left disappointed at not being able to watch the Men in Blue in action, with several worried about the effect the lack of match practice may have on the side during the World Cup.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8

Rohit Sharma (L) and Pat Cummins will be the men in charge as their sides look for a winning start.

India and Australia will face off in their respective World Cup 2023 openers at Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

While the Aussies won a closely fought ODI series 2-1 earlier this year, the hosts returned the favor with a similar result a week back.

As far as 50-over World Cups are concerned, the numbers point to the Men in Yellow holding all the aces, having won the title five times compared to twice for Team India. Australia also have an 8-4 lead against India in World Cup meetings, dating back to 1983.

Expand Tweet

However, India can take solace from defeating the Aussies in two of their previous ODI World Cup meetings between the sides. The Men in Blue registered a convincing 36-run victory in the 2019 edition and eliminated the Aussies in the 2011 World Cup with a five-wicket win in the quarter-final.

The two teams enter the tournament on opposite ends of the spectrums when it comes to ODI form, with India winning six of their last eight games while Australia have triumphed only once in their previous six matches.

The teams have combined for seven of 12 ODI World Cup titles but suffered semi-final exits in the 2019 edition to England and New Zealand, respectively.

The finalists from 2019, England and New Zealand, will also play in the curtain raiser of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.