Why is Akash Deep not playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Published Jul 23, 2025 15:13 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Akash Deep missed the fourth Test due to a niggle. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India fast bowler Akash Deep was not part of the playing XI for the side's must-win fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The match commenced on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Akash was unavailable for the fourth Test due to a groin niggle, as confirmed by skipper Shubman Gill during a press conference on the eve of the game. The right-arm pacer has played two matches so far in the series.

The 28-year-old was instrumental in India's 336-run victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the second Test. He picked up 10 wickets across two innings, which included a six-wicket haul in the final innings.

However, Akash Deep performed underwhelmingly in the subsequent encounter at Lord's, London, bagging just one wicket in two innings. Overall, he has 11 wickets to his name in the series at an average of 28.09.

Meanwhile, England lead the five-match series 2-1, courtesy of their victories in the first and third Test.

Anshul Kamboj replaced Akash Deep in the playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Seamer Anshul Kamboj was named in the playing XI, with Akash Deep unavailable for the fourth Test, The youngster was added to the squad ahead of the fixture and now makes his Test debut.

He got the nod over Prasidh Krishna, who has six wickets to his name across four innings in the series. It is worth mentioning that Kamboj impressed many with his bowling exploits in the two unofficial Tests between India A and England Lions ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, claiming five wickets in three innings.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field first in Manchester. Here are the two playing XIs for the fourth Test:

IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

ENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
