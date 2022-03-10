"Why is it called 'Mankading'? Should be called 'Browned'" - Aakash Chopra on MCC's rule changes

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra gave his opinion on the recent changes in the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Code of Laws. The changes will come into effect later this year.

In 1948, Indian legend Vinoo Mankad effected Australian wicketkeeper Bill Brown's run-out at the non-striker's end as the latter had backed up too much.

Many believed that it was unfair and against the spirit of cricket. The Australian media even coined the mode of dismissal as 'Mankading', a name which has stayed the same for years.

However, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that calling it 'Mankading' is a disrespect to the Indian legend and should be called 'Browned' instead after the batter. Aakash Chopra completely agrees with Gavaskar's opinion and this is what he had to say in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Earlier when the batter was run-out at the non-striker's end, it used to be known as 'Mankading'. If Sunil Gavaskar hears this, he gets very angry and always says that if the batter's name was Brown then why is it called 'Mankading', it should be called 'Browned'. I absolutely agree with Sunil Gavaskar."

Aakash Chopra is also delighted that this form of dismissal is no longer deemed unfair by the MCC and is now shifted into the category of a run-out. He added:

"The term 'unfair play' in that rule was for the batter as he was stealing some feet or inches by backing up early. But it has now gone into the run-out category and there is now no question of it being fair or unfair. Makes a lot of sense. I am with you ICC."

Aakash Chopra opines on the law change related to batters crossing

Earlier, if the batters had crossed till a catch was taken, then the batter at the non-striker's end used to face the next delivery. However, due to the MCC rule change, after a wicket falls, it will be the new batter who will face the next ball.

Aakash Chopra believes this is the right decision as he reckons the chances of getting a new batter out are more than dismissing an already set batter. In this regard, he stated:

"Unless a wicket is taken on the last ball of the over, the batters will not be allowed to cross when a catch is taken. I personally like this rule because I feel it is very important to reward the bowlers for their effort and not penalize them."

Chopra added:

"With this, the dot ball percentage would increase and the chances of taking a wicket on the next ball and chances of taking a hattrick will be more."

All the rule changes made by the MCC will come into effect from October 1, 2022.

