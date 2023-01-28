"Why was Hardik Pandya bowling the first over?" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling in 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Aakash Chopra has questioned Hardik Pandya's decision to open the bowling in the first T20I between India and New Zealand instead of giving it to Arshdeep Singh.

The Kiwis set a 177-run target for the Men in Blue after being asked to bat first in Ranchi on Friday, January 27. They then restricted the hosts to 155/9 to register a 21-run win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While reflecting on India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Arshdeep should have bowled the first over instead of Hardik, saying:

"We thought Finn Allen was a walking wicket, that you will dismiss him easily, but that did not happen. Why was Hardik Pandya bowling the first over? I feel Arshdeep should have bowled the first over."

Chopra highlighted that the expensive first over gave early momentum to the Kiwi innings, explaining:

"Allen hit three fours in the first over. When you hit three fours, your confidence grows a lot. Then you are not afraid of anyone and you say that you will hit. Arshdeep is not looking in that good form, that's the other part of the story."

Hardik dismissed Finn Allen for a duck when he opened the attack in the final ODI against the visitors. The Indian skipper might have wanted to do an encore in Ranchi, but ended up conceding 12 runs in the first over, including two boundaries.

"They got Shivam Mavi extremely late" - Aakash Chopra

Shivam Mavi was introduced into the attack in the 14th over of New Zealand's innings. [P/C: BCCI]

While praising Washington Sundar's spell, Chopra also questioned Hardik for holding Shivam Mavi back, elaborating:

"After that, the way the bowling was rotated. They got Shivam Mavi extremely late. I know the ball was turning a little but he could have been brought in slightly earlier. Hardik bowled three overs for 33 runs. Washington (Sundar) was absolutely outstanding. Washi Sundar is actually a genuine all-rounder."

The former Indian opener was disappointed with Arshdeep for failing to deliver as per his strengths, stating:

"The 27 runs that were conceded in the last over, including a no-ball off the first ball, 27 runs are a lot. Arshdeep is proving slightly expensive towards the end of the innings although it was always the guy's strength."

Chopra concluded by observing that Umran Malik was also taken to the cleaners in the only over he bowled, saying:

"Not the same thing. He is not doing that interesting a job. It is something that we should be talking about. Umran Malik didn't get much bowling and whatever he got, he was hit for boundaries."

While Umran conceded 16 runs in the solitary over he bowled, Arshdeep gave away 51 runs in his four overs. Sundar (2/22) was the most effective Indian bowler, with Kuldeep Yadav (1/20) also bowling a miserly spell.

