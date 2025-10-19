Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in today's AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI?

Team India will be without their premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya for not only the first ODI against Australia but for all three matches of the tour Down Under. The star cricketer has not recovered from a left quadriceps injury and will miss the entire tour of Australia, including the T20I series following the 50-over games.

The Baroda-born cricketer suffered the injury during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. He bowled only one over in that fixture and stayed off the ground for the remainder of the innings. As a result, Pandya couldn't take part in the final either.

While announcing the squad for the Australia tour, BCCI's chief of Selectors Ajit Agarkar said the below about Pandya, as quoted by News18:

"We’ll know, in due course, how long it’s going to be at this point, in a week’s time, he’s supposed to be there at the COE. And once he starts his rehab, we’ll probably get better timelines. But for Australia, it’s definitely not available."

The 31-year-old was part of both white-ball squads during the previous tour of Australia, notably playing an integral role in helping Team India win the T20I series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his ODI debut in Perth after Hardik Pandya's injury

With the tourists carrying a like-for-like replacement in Nitish Kumar Reddy, the youngster has been handed over his maiden ODI cap during the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Reddy, who made his both Test and T20I debuts last year, has impressed in both formats.

He has made 22 List A appearances so far, scoring 403 runs and picking up 14 scalps. Incidentally, the 22-year-old also made his red-ball debut for India at the same venue.

The Men in Blue will face Australia in the seocnd ODI on October 23 in Adelaide, while the third and final game will take place in Sydney on the 25th. Australia, meanwhile, have elected to bowl first after Mitchell Marsh won the toss.

