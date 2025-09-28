Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today's IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final?

Team India will be without star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The summit clash kicked off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Ad

Speaking at the toss, the Men in Blue skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Hardik Pandya missed out due to a niggle. Hardik bowled just one over during India's last Super Fours fixture with Sri Lanka at the same venue on Friday, September 26.

He seemed in some discomfort and left the field holding his left hamstring. The 31-year-old could not regain full fitness in time for the crucial final and was left out of the playing XI.

Ad

Trending

Suryakumar won the toss and chose to field first. The Indian captain said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

"We are looking to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first, but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here, and it will stay the same. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good, and we would like to continue that. Unfortunately, Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in."

Ad

Hardik Pandya featured in six games in the edition and bagged four wickets at an economy rate of 8.57. With the bat, he amassed 48 runs across four innings at a strike rate of 120.00. He played a crucial 38-run knock from 29 balls against Bangladesh in the Super Fours stage.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. went into the Asia Cup 2025 final with a six-match unbeaten streak. Pakistan, on the other hand, have four wins from six matches, with both of their losses coming against India.

Ad

Rinku Singh comes into the Indian side in place of Hardik Pandya for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

India made three changes to their playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 final. Left-handed batter Rinku Singh was picked for the first time in the edition as he replaced Hardik Pandya.

Apart from that, the side made two more changes. All-rounder Shivam Dube and speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who were rested for the final Super Fours game, replaced pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in the lineup.

Ad

Here are the two playing XIs for the Asia Cup 2025 final:

PAK: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

IND: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news