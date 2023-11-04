Why has Hardik Pandya been ruled out of 2023 World Cup?

Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out of the 2023 World Cup. Pandya suffered an injury while playing for India in a league round match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

While bowling the first over of his spell, Hardik Pandya attempted to stop a ball that was going towards the straight boundary. He hurt his ankle in the process and went off the field. Pandya missed the subsequent matches against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

He traveled to the NCA in Bengaluru for a treatment from a specialist. It was expected that he would be back in time for the last league round match against Netherlands and the semifinals. However, earlier today, Pandya was ruled out of the tournament.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has replaced Pandya in India's 2023 World Cup squad. India won their last three matches without Pandya in the playing XI. The Men in Blue will be keen to continue the winning momentum when they take on South Africa tomorrow.

Hardik Pandya will aim to return in the T20I series against Australia

India will host Australia for a five-match T20I series immediately after the ODI World Cup ends. The series will start on November 23, and Hardik Pandya has been India's captain in the shortest format of the game this year. He will aim to attain full fitness before the series starts so that he can lead the team in the five T20Is.

As far as the 2023 World Cup is concerned, India have qualified for the semifinals, with two more matches to go. They will play against South Africa at the Eden Gardens tomorrow, followed by a match against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium next Sunday. India will aim to maintain their 100% win record in the tournament.