Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in today's AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI?

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, will be without ther services of their premier speedster in Jasprit Bumrah for not only the first ODI against Australia but the entire series. The selectors have decided to rest the ace fast bowler to manage his workload in what will be a busy period of cricket in the next few momths.
Although Bumrah played only three Tests during the five-Test tour of England, he played in all the matches of the Asia Cup. The home Test series against the West Indies started only four days after the final and the 31-year-old played in both the matches as India beat the West Indies 2-0. The second Test in Delhi was particularly heavy from a workload point of view as he sent down 31.5 overs across two innings.
Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar had stated the reason behind resting the right-arm speedster by suggesting that playing him continuously can maximise the risk of injury. He said on October 4, as quoted by News 18:
"He is crucial for the team, but we also need to consider the team’s interests. Bumrah is always available when required. We will manage the workload of all seamers, including Mohammed Siraj, to minimise the risk of injury."
Nevertheless, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer will be available for the subsequent five-game T20I series against Australia as India continue to build towards defending their title successully next year. Under Suryakumar Yadav, India have barely lost any T20I in recent times and the tourists will want to keep that momentum going.
Jasprit Bumrah shone during the Test tour of Australia in 2024-25
The star cricketer delivered one of the best bowling performances in a Test series when India toured Australia to defend their Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In five Tests, he took a staggering 32 scalps at 13.06 apiece with three five-wicket hauls.
However, a back injury flated up during the final Test in Sydney and couldn't bowl in the fourth innings of that game. Australia managed to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy by clinching the series 3-1.
Australia won the toss on the morning of the opening ODI in Perth, with skipper Mitchell Marsh opting to bowl first.
