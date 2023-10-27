Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today's PAK vs SA match of 2023 World Cup?

South African star pacer Kagiso Rabada will miss the side's blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

Rabada has been excluded in a precautionary move due to lower back spasms. The 28-year-old has been in magnificent form through the tournament, with 10 wickets in five games at an average of 21.90.

Meanwhile, skipper Temba Bavuma returned from an illness that resulted in him missing the side's previous two games and confirmed the changes at the toss.

"I would have surely batted here, looks like a good wicket," Bavuma said. "Hopefully, it stays nice and hard like this, we'll have to assess quickly on how to go about things here. Three changes - I come back, Tabriz Shamsi and Ngidi come in. Reeza Hendricks, Rabada and Lizaad Williams miss out."

While he did not mention the reason behind Rabada's absence, the Proteas social media handle confirmed his missing out due to back spasms.

Fellow pacer Lungi Ngidi replaced the injured Rabada, while Bavuma came in for Reeza Hendricks. The Proteas also made a third change, with left-arm chinaman bowler Tabriz Shamsi coming in for pacer Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat first in a virtual must-win encounter for the side.

The Proteas are flying high with four wins in five games, while Pakistan have lost three straight following wins in their opening games. However, Pakistan can derive confidence from having never lost a World Cup clash to South Africa across formats since 1999.

"We've built some momentum with our bowlers and batters clicking" - Temba Bavuma

South African skipper Temba Bavuma was upbeat at the toss with the side's all-round performances in the first phase of the 2023 World Cup.

Barring a shocking defeat to the Netherlands, the Proteas have recorded dominant wins against Sri Lanka, Australia, England, and Bangladesh to be second on the points table.

"We've played some good cricket, inspirational performances," Bavuma said. "We've built some momentum with our bowlers and batters clicking. This is not like a T20 WC where you play just 4-5 group games, we need to keep doing well."

Despite their recent World Cup struggles against Pakistan, South Africa still holds a considerable 51-30 margin in ODIs.

Yet, Pakistan has emerged victorious in three of the previous four ODI meetings between the sides.

South Africa Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Haris Rauf.