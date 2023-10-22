Why is Kane Williamson not playing today’s IND vs NZ match of 2023 World Cup?

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is not part of the playing XI for the 2023 ODI World Cup clash against India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The ace batter is currently nursing a fracture to his thumb and will only be available to partake in the latter stages of the ongoing tournament.

Williamson was hit on his left thumb by a stray throw during New Zealand's win over Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 13. He left the field unbeaten on 78 and scans later revealed a fracture, thus ruling him out of action for the time being.

The Kiwis have roped in Tom Blundell as an unofficial cover and remain confident that Williamson will have a role to play later on in the World Cup.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham confirmed Kane Williamson's absence for the India clash during the pre-match press conference.

“Kane’s obviously still nursing his thumb injury. It’s a day-by-day process with him as well. Fingers crossed he’ll be available for later on in the tournament," Latham said.

Team India have won the toss and decided to bowl first. It marks the fifth consecutive time that the Men in Blue will be chasing in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Kane Williamson came into the 2023 ODI World Cup after recovering from a knee injury

The New Zealand skipper missed the majority of action for the Blackcaps this year after injuring his knee during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Although Kane Williamson managed to make it to New Zealand's final squad for the ODI World Cup, he was not fully fit.

Williamson played as a pure batter in the warm-up matches, missed out on the opening set of games against England and the Netherlands, before returning to action against Bangladesh.

The right-handed batter has an excellent record against India in ODIs, scoring 1078 runs in 28 innings at an average of 43.12.

Will New Zealand miss their ace batter's services sorely in the crucial contest against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.