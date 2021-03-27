Why Kevin Pietersen apologized to Sachin Tendulkar over Covid tweet

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen found himself in a spot on Saturday after his tweet on Covid-19 coincided with the news of Sachin Tendulkar testing positive for coronavirus.

Writing on his Twitter account, Pietersen wondered:

“Can someone please tell me, why you need to announce it to the world, that you have Covid?!”

To this, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh responded:

“And how come you thought of this today and not before?”

This was followed by another tweet from Yuvraj, which said:

“Haha just pulling you leg bud!”

Pietersen soon learned that Sachin Tendulkar had tested Covid positive. He replied to Yuvraj and apologized to the Master Blaster:

“Just seen Sachin has it! Oops! Sorry @sachin_rt, get better soon buddy!”

Pietersen, Yuvraj and Sachin Tendulkar all featured recently in the Road Safety World Series, which was won by India Legends.

Pietersen later put out another tweet to clarify his intention. He wrote:

"It was a pretty simple & harmless question, on why many people announce they have Covid on all sorts of SM platforms. The answer around informing people, so people who know they’ve been in contact with that person and must now get tested, makes perfect sense!"

Sachin Tendulkar tweets he is Covid positive

On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The legendary former cricketer shared the news on his official Twitter account.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.”

"I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country," he further added in the tweet.

The news of Sachin Tendulkar testing positive comes in the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus across Maharashtra, with Mumbai also being severely affected. As per the health ministry, nearly 36,000 new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Sachin Tendulkar recently led India Legends to victory in the Road Safety World Series. India Legends defeated Sri Lanka by 14 runs in the final to lift the trophy. Tendulkar had an impressive tournament, scoring 233 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.83, including two fifties.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, former Team India stars Yuvraj, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Munaf Patel also featured in the Road Safety World Series.