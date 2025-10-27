"Why did you make Amanjot Kaur open?" - Saba Karim questions India's squad selection ahead of AUS vs IND Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

Former India player Saba Karim has questioned the Indian women's team's squad selection ahead of their Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final clash against Australia. He highlighted that the Women in Blue do not have a backup opener and were forced to bat Amanjot Kaur at the top of the order when Pratika Rawal got injured in their final league game against Bangladesh.

The last league game of the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh didn't yield a result due to rain. Amanjot remained unbeaten on a 25-ball 15 after she was sent to open due to an ankle injury sustained by Pratika while fielding during Bangladesh's innings.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Saba wondered why India didn't pick a third specialist opener in their Women's World Cup 2025 squad, noting that the selectors might have thought either Amanjot or Harleen Deol could open the batting if required.

"A big tournament like the World Cup tests you in many ways, and that's why not only your 11 members need to remain fit and in form, but you also have to pick the other players very sensibly, whether you have ideal replacements or not," the former India wicketkeeper-batter said.

"Why did you make Amanjot Kaur open? It's because you don't have any other regular opener in the 15, and that is extremely unfortunate. The selection policy has been extremely surprising, as you don't have a third opener, that you might open with Harleen Deol or that you have taken Amanjot Kaur, and you can get her to open as well," he added.

Pratika Rawal twisted her ankle while trying to save a boundary in India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh. She looked in considerable pain and it remains to be seen if she is fit and available for the semi-final against Australia.

"You need to pay attention to all these things" - Saba Karim on India's Women's World Cup 2025 squad lacking a top-order replacement

Pratika Rawal is the second-highest run-scorer in the Women's World Cup 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Saba Karim noted that India should have picked a top-order backup in their Women's World Cup 2025 squad as a replacement cannot be taken unless a player is ruled out of the tournament.

"When you are making a World Cup team, you need to pay attention to all these things, and you need to have an ideal replacement, especially in the top order, in the squad because you cannot add any player from outside the squad unless a player is out of the tournament," he said.

The former India selector highlighted the selection challenge in ICC events, as a squad can have only 15 players.

"It would be useless to talk about it currently. That's why the selectors and team management's job is very important. Not only should your XI be good, but even the four players you pick after that, especially in an ICC tournament, where you are allowed only 15 players. That's a massive challenge for the selectors," Saba observed.

Former India all-rounder Reema Malhotra also expressed surprise about the absence of a backup opener in the squad. She opined that Shafali Varma should have been picked as the third opener.

