Why is Naseem Shah not playing today’s PAK vs NED match of 2023 World Cup?

Pakistan are kicking off their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a match against Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6. This will be the second match of the World Cup - New Zealand hammered defending champions England by nine wickets in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Pakistan will miss the services of young pacer Naseem Shah not only for the match against Netherlands on Friday, but for the entire duration of the 2023 World Cup.

The 20-year-old speedster was ruled out of the competition after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asian Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. According to reports, he is likely to be out of action for some time after the World Cup as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost the toss against Netherlands and were asked to bat first. Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi are all part of the playing XI. Skipper Babar Azam confirmed that pacer Hasan Ali is also in the team.

PAK vs NED 2023 World Cup match: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Naseem Shah undergoes shoulder surgery

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem underwent a successful shoulder surgery recently. He shared a video from his hospital bed with his right shoulder heavily strapped.

The youngster shared a message for fans and well-wishers, thanking them for their support. He uploaded the clip with the caption:

“Alhamdulillah, I'm recovering well. Your prayers and well wishes have been my strength. Thank you all for your support. 🙏”

Naseem has made an impressive start to his international career. He has featured in 17 Tests, 14 ODIs and 19 T20Is, claiming 51, 32 and 15 wickets respectively.