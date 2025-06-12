Why did umpires turn down handling the ball appeal against David Bedingham on Day 2 of SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final?

South Africa batter David Bedingham looked in great touch with the bat on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final against Australia at Lord’s in London on Thursday, June 12. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 39 off 95 balls with the help of six boundaries before the lunch break. During his stint, he also shared a crucial 64-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma for the fifth wicket to help his team recover from 30/4 on Day 1.

Just as the Aussies looked in control of the scheme of things, there was a controversy brewing as Australia appealed for the handling of the ball against Bedingham on the stroke of lunch. The incident took place in the 49th over of the Proteas’ innings. Beau Webster bowled a nip-backer. The right-hander got an inside edge before the ball stuck in his pad. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey went for the catch. In the meantime, the batter took the ball in his gloves and dropped it on the pitch.

While the Aussies appealed for handling of the ball, Australian legend Matthew Hayden confirmed on-air that the ball was dead as it entered the knee-roll. He said (via Cricbuzz):

“The ball is considered dead once it gets lodged in the pad."

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth had a word with his partner Chris Gaffaney before they turned down the appeal.

Why was David Bedingham not out? What does the rule says?

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club, the ball becomes dead when the ball is stuck between the equipment of a batter. The rule 20.1.1 states:

“The ball becomes dead when whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batter or between items of his/her clothing or equipment.”

As far as the match is concerned, SA were 121/5 at Lunch on Day 2, with Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne at the crease. Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, returning with two wickets apiece.

Follow the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

