Why are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not playing today's 3rd ODI vs West Indies?

Team India and West Indies are currently playing in the decider of the three-match ODI series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. Following a comfortable win in the first ODI, the Men in Blue suffered a shocking defeat in the second game to set up the do-or-die clash.

As Team India looked to build towards the upcoming ODI World Cup, they rested regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second ODI to provide opportunities to the other squad members.

While the decision met with criticism from several quarters thanks to the Indian batting falling apart in the second ODI, the duo have been benched again for the all-important decider.

Hardik Pandya, who took over the captaincy duties in the previous game, came out for the toss again, much to the surprise of everyone.

Speaking at the toss, Pandya revealed the two changes, which surprisingly did not include Kohli and Rohit.

"Two changes for us. Ruturaj comes in place of Umran and Unadkat comes in place of Axar. Going to the decider the boys are pumped up and looking forward to the game. Looks good (the surface), I don't think much will change, batting first gives a good opportunity for us to set a good total," said Pandya.

The decision to rest Kohli and Rohit is all the more baffling, considering Pandya stated the return of the superstar duo during the toss in the second ODI. During the toss for the second ODI, Pandya said:

"Ro and Virat have been playing constant cricket, so, we thought they might rest for this game and be fresh for the 3rd ODI. Axar Patel and Sanju Samson are in for Rohit and Virat."

The experienced pair of Kohli and Rohit barely played a part in the opening game, with the skipper coming out to bat at No.7, while Kohli did not bat at all.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also not a part of the Indian T20I squad for the series against the West Indies and the Ireland series that follows.

As for the decider, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat have been drafted into the playing XI for the first time in the series, replacing Umran Malik and Axar Patel. It is Unadkat's first ODI since November 2013, when he ironically played against the same opponent in Kochi.

Meanwhile, the West Indies are fielding the same side that upset the Asian giants in the previous ODI.

India will look to maintain their proud record of being unbeaten in an ODI series against the Caribbean side since 2006.

India Playing XI for the 3rd ODI:

Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Playing XI for the 3rd ODI:

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.