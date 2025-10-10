Why are the West Indies players wearing black armbands on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test?

The West Indies, led by Roston Chase, were seen wearing black armbands on Day 1 of the second Test against Team India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 10. The visitors are wearing it in memory of Bernard Julien, who passed away aged 75 as the development emerged on October 6, 2025.Julien was a member of their 1975 World Cup-winning squad and contributed a vital 26 runs off 37 balls in he final against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Although he went wicketless in the final, the Trinidadian had finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps.Overall, Julien featured in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs from 1973 to 1977, picking up 68 wickets collectively.Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued a statement saying:&quot;The West Indies players are wearing black armbands on day 1 as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien who passed away last week. Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup winning team.&quot;Julien's career came to a halt when he joined a rebel West Indian side that toured South Africa during the time of apartheid in 1982-83.West Indies make two changes to their XI as Team India win toss in DelhiShubman Gill won the toss in Delhi. (Credits: BCCI X)Team India skipper Shubman Gill managed to win his first toss as Test captain and opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, October 10. While the hosts remained unchanged, West Indies made two changes to their playing XI. Brandon King and Johann Layne were left out in favour of Anderson Phillip and Tevlin Imlach, who is playing his third Test, having debuted earlier this year.India steamrolled the tourists by an innings and 140 runs in the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad inside three days. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja struck centuries to help the hosts declare their first innings at 448/5 after bowling the opposition out for 162. The visitors managed only 146 in their second dig to lose in commanding fashion.Should the visitors win in Delhi, it will be their first Test victory over India since 2002.