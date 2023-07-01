Why will West Indies not be a part of 2023 ODI World Cup?

In a huge upset, two-time champions West Indies are out of the race to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India, scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19.

The development came after Scotland stunned them by seven wickets in their Super Six contest in Harare on Saturday, July 1. It was WI’s third straight loss in the tournament, having lost to Zimbabwe and Netherlands in their group stage games by 35 runs and Super Over, respectively.

In the points table, WI currently have zero points in the World Cup Qualifiers Super Six. Their four points for victories against the United States and Nepal in the group stage didn’t get counted since those teams crashed out of the Super Six.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have already reached six points. West Indies can reach a maximum of four points even if they win their remaining games against Oman and Sri Lanka.

Scotland stuns West Indies by seven wickets in World Cup Qualifiers

Batting first, West Indies were all out for 181 in 43.5 overs. Brandon McMullen emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Scotland, returning with figures of 3/32. Meanwhile, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, and Chris Greaves returned with two wickets each. Safyaan Sharif also scalped one. Jason Holder top scored with 45 (79), while Romario Shepherd chipped in with 36 (43) to take WI to a respectable total.

In response, Jason Holder provided WI the perfect start, dismissing Christopher McBride for a golden duck. Brandon McMullen and Mathew Cross then stitched a match-winning 125-run partnership for the second wicket. Cross remained unbeaten on 74 (107), while McMullen contributed 69 (106).

Jason Holder, Romario Shephard, and Akeal Hosein scalped one wicket apiece.

West Indies captain Shai Hope, as usual, was disappointed as his side crashed out of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Speaking in the post-match show, he said:

“We certainly let ourselves down. It really has to do with the attitude. We did not give 100% effort every time. We did it in patches. The preparation needs to be better. We cannot come here and expect to be an elite team without preparation. We have to understand each other even more and we have to go one way and that's up [on working with Daren Sammy].”

West Indies will next play against Oman in Harare on Wednesday, July 5.

