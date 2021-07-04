"The definition of insanity" - Kieron Pollard slams West Indies batting for collapse against South Africa

Kieron Pollard has slammed his teammates for their poor outing against South Africa in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday. The all-rounder called the batting lineup's collapse - the second of the series - a 'definition of insanity', lashing out at the team for repeating the same mistakes.

Chasing the par target of 169, West Indies' bevy of power-hitters misfired - from 110-3 to 142-9 - and fell 25 runs short. Except for Evin Lewis' 34-ball 52, no other batter looked at ease against the Proteas attack, which, led by a resurgent Lungi Ngidi's 3-32, came with set plans and took wickets at regular intervals.

"It looks as is we haven't learnt much from these matches because we keep making the same mistakes, and that is the definition of insanity. We have to show that we are serious about our cricket and ready to keep on improving in the countdown to the World T20," Kieron Pollard said after the match.

With the clinical win, South Africa took the series 3-2 against the World Champions and certainly put forward a case for themselves ahead of this year's T20 World Cup. Quinton de Kock concluded the rubber as the top-scorer with 255 runs while the veteran all-rounder DJ Bravo took the most wickets - 10 at an average of 13.10.

"Our squad is there and thereabout for the World Cup" - Kieron Pollard

Further, Kieron Pollard said that West Indies' World Cup squad is 'there and thereabout', hinting at some changes on account of the series defeat.

"Our squad is there and thereabout. We need to look at some of the guys because of what transpired. We want people to show it matters. I like to deal with the present. This series is done, the World Cup is two months away, so let's not plan too far ahead and deal with what's ahead of us," added Pollard.

West Indies will now clash with Aaron Finch-led Australia in a 5-match T20I series at home, starting on July 10.

