Andre Russell recalled, Hetmyer dropped as West Indies announce 13-men T20I squad

West Indies have announced their 13-men squad for the first two T20Is against South Africa. Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell has been recalled to the squad while star batsman Shimron Hetmyer failed to make the cut.

The Kieron Pollard-led side also features some experienced names on the T20 circuit like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Fidel Edwards.

Lead Selector Roger Harper said that the two-time World T20 winner Andre Russell will add an X-factor to the side.

“Andre Russell will add that ‘X’ factor to the team. He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments. The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup.”

Andre Russell hasn't represented West Indies in T20Is since the tour of Sri Lanka in March 2020. He has scored 540 runs and picked up 26 wickets in 49 matches for the West Indies.

Other notable omissions from the 18-men provision squad that has been training at Grenada include Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.

13-member squad named for the first and second CG Insurance T20 Internationals against South Africa. #WIvSA



See the squad⬇️https://t.co/qtw0q82rNY — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2021

West Indies will face off against South Africa in the first T20I on Saturday

The current West Indies squad boasts of a lot of experienced players

West Indies will play the first game of the five-match T20I series against South Africa on Saturday at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. This will be the first of 15 T20Is that the West Indies will be playing leading up to the T20 World Cup.

Australia and Pakistan are scheduled to tour the Caribbean islands in July and August. They will play five T20Is each against the hosts during their respective tours.

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair

Dre Russ hits a long ball 💣 but does the Spiceman have his number in the nets? 😳😅 #MissionMaroon #WIvSA 🏏🌴 @Russell12A pic.twitter.com/UZVrrEhdZf — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2021

﻿

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Diptanil Roy