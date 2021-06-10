WI v SA 2021: Kyle Verreynne age, hometown, and first-class stats

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne will make his Test debut for the Proteas after finding a spot for himself in the playing XI for the first Test against West Indies.

Kyle Verreynne is one of the most promising talents in South Africa right now. He has played four ODI matches for the national side and has made it to the Test side as well.

Verreynne first played for South Africa in February 2020 against Australia at Paarl. He scored 48 runs from 64 balls during his ODI debut. Since then, he has represented the Proteas in four matches, scoring 163 runs, including two half-centuries.

He will look to make his mark in the first Test against West Indies to book a permanent spot in the South African Test side.

Kyle Verreynne age

Kyle Verreynne was born on May 12, 1997. He is 24 years and 29 days old (as of June 6, 2021).

Kyle Verreynne hometown

Kyle Verreynne was born in Pretoria, Gauteng. He plays domestic cricket for the Western Province and Cape Cobras. He represents Cape Town Blitz in South Africa's T20 franchise-based league, the Mansi Super League.

Kyle Verreynne first-class stats

Verreynne has played 45 first-class matches since his debut for Western Province in 2015.

He made his debut against Griqualand West in the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup. The right-handed batsman scored only one run during that match. He also took two catches behind the wickets of Letlotlo Sesele and skipper Corbyn Dolley.

Verreynne has scored 3267 runs at an average of 56.32 in 68 first-class innings. He has five centuries and 21 half-centuries to his name.

Speaking of his fielding, the gloveman has 124 catches and nine stumpings in first-class cricket. He is a pure wicketkeeper-batsman and hasn't bowled across any format up to date.

