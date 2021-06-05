"The ranking came when I was not even actively playing" - World No. 1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi had a bizarre reaction to the ICC announcing him as the number one bowler in the T20I Rankings. Shamsi said he was a bit confused after attaining the top spot because he was not even playing cricket when he became the number one bowler.

The left-arm wrist-spinner has become South Africa's number one spin-bowling option in shorter formats since Imran Tahir's exit. Tabraiz Shamsi became the No. 1 T20I bowler on March 24, 2021 when he did not play a single T20I game that month.

“The world rankings was not something that I was actively looking at because I don’t know if anyone understands how they work. I was more chuffed to be No. 2 after the Pakistan series in Pakistan because I played and had done nicely, but the No. 1 ranking came when I was not even actively playing," Tabraiz Shamsi was quoted as saying by Times Live.

Tabraiz Shamsi becomes the new number 1 ranked T20 bowler in the world. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2021

Shamsi frankly opined that he was not even the best bowler in the South African T20I squad.

“It was little bit bittersweet and I was a little bit confused and I feel like I am not even the best bowler in our team because we have good bowlers," he added.

Tabraiz Shamsi will soon be in action against the West Indies

Tabraiz Shamsi has the experience of playing in Caribbean conditions

Tabraiz Shamsi is part of the South African Test and T20I squads for the upcoming West Indies tour. South Africa will play two Tests and five T20Is versus the Caribbean outfit in June and July.

With the tour set to kick off on June 10, Shamsi is looking forward to bringing his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) experience to the fore.

“I think the role of the spinner is very important in the West Indies, especially the way they play cricket. Having played CPL [Caribbean Premier League Cricket T20] for about three to four years in the past, that’s what I have noticed — that a leg-spinner or a spinner definitely can turn a game," Tabraiz Shamsi concluded.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds in answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee