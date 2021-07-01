West Indies announce their squad for the fourth T20I; Shimron Hetmyer in, Jason Holder rested

West Indies have announced their 13-men squad for the fourth T20I against South Africa. Star batsman Shimron Hetmyer has found a place in the squad alongside left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

Though he was not part of the initial squad, Hetmyer came in as a late replacement for Chris Gayle in the third T20I. Gayle remains part of the squad while former skipper Jason Holder has made way for Hetmyer.

Lead Selector Roger Harper said it was a planned decision to rest Holder to manage his workload.

“Jason Holder is out of the squad on planned rest with a view to managing his workload, while Shimron Hetmyer, who was a late replacement for Chris Gayle in the last game, remains in the squad.”

Young spinner Kevin Sinclair, who had an expensive outing in the third T20I, has made way for Akeal Hosein in the West Indies squad.

“Kevin Sinclair makes way for Akeal Hosein in keeping with the Selection Panel’s quest to determine our best squad and best XI. The objective remains to win this game and the series,” Harper added.

It is a must-win game for West Indies to stay alive in the series

West Indies are trailing the series 2-1 going into the fourth match

After a comprehensive victory in the first T20I, West Indies have lost the next two to the visiting South African side. The hosts lost the second T20I by 16 runs. The third T20I went down to the wire, with South Africa winning it by a solitary run.

With just two matches to go in the series, West Indies will have to win the fourth T20I on Thursday (01 July) to stay alive in the series. Skipper Kieron Pollard will be hoping for a little more consistency from his batting unit to get them over the line.

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Akeal Hosein

