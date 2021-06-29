West Indies announced an unchanged squad for the third T20I

File photo of West Indies captain

Fabian Allen in action

West Indies have announced an unchanged 13-men squad for the third T20I against South Africa. The match is scheduled to be played at the Grenada National Stadium on June 30.

The teams are level at 1-1 after the first two matches of the series. After winning the first match handsomely by 8 wickets on Saturday, West Indies went down to the visitors by 16 runs in the second game on Sunday.

With the series in the balance going into the third T20I, Lead Selector Roger Harper said the selection panel wants to give the current squad another opportunity to play together.

“The Selection Panel is happy to retain the same squad for the third CG Insurance T20I. With this series in the balance, we would like to give this squad another opportunity to display how well they can play together,” Harper said.

The former Windies all-rounder also indicated that there may be changes in the squad going ahead in the series.

“We are aware that there are still a number of T20Is ahead so there will be opportunities for other players going forward.”

West Indies have an 18-men provisional squad in the bio-bubble

Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies have the services of an 18-man group at the moment from which a squad of 13 players has been selected for the third T20I.

The likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell are part of the extended squad, but haven’t been able to break their way into the team so far. With the return of some senior batsmen into the squad, it remains to be seen if Hetmyer will get an opportunity during the rest of the series.

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair

