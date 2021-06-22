"We are sorry" - West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite apologizes after humiliating defeat against South Africa

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has apologized to fans after a humbling home-series whitewash against South Africa. The home side lost both Tests comprehensively against the Proteas, with the batting unit failing to put up any resistance.

Chasing a target of 324 runs on the fourth day of the second Test, the West Indies were bundled out for a paltry 165. A 158-run loss followed defeat in the first Test by an innings and 63 runs inside three days.

Brathwaite did not shy away from accepting responsibility for the ragged performance of the batting unit led by him at the top. “We are sorry”, the Windies skipper said after the match.

“As batsmen, we know we went wrong. We didn’t bat well. We are very sorry. Obviously, the fans look forward to the West Indies doing well and we were disappointing.”

West Indies put on scores of 97, 162, 149 & 165 in the four innings that they batted. While the visitors scored four half-centuries and a century in two matches, only two West Indies batsmen managed to score half-centuries over the course of the series.

"Sometimes it’s not about winning but you still want to see the fight and we didn’t show the fans that fight. Myself included, we have to come back better and make the fans proud,” Brathwaite added.

West Indies have had a good run in Tests at home recently

West Indies have had a good run in home Tests in recent years. This is only their second series defeat in the last four years.

While the Men in Maroon defeated Bangladesh and England during this period, they drew two series against Sri Lanka. Their only home-series defeat before the series against the Proteas since 2017 was against India in 2019.

With Pakistan scheduled to tour the West Indies for a two-Test series in August, the team management will look to put the South African series behind them. They will also hope that the Brathwaite-led side will make a strong comeback.

