WI vs PAK 2021: [Watch] West Indies players’ hilarious recreation of DRS scenario in the locker room

With rain interrupting Day 2 of their second Test against Pakistan, West Indies players decided to have some fun off the field. Jomel Warrican, Chemar Holder and Jason Holder combined to recreate a DRS scenario in the locker room and the output was rather uproarious.

In a video shared on West Indies Cricket’s official Twitter account, Warrican calls for a DRS review after being adjudged leg before off a delivery from Chemar Holder.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder dons the role of third umpire and reviews ball tracking, which is manually recreated by moving the ball towards the batter’s legs. What was Holder’s decision? Watch the video to find out:

Meanwhile in the West Indies locker room...🤣🤣



Jomel Warrican calls for a player review after being signalled LBW off a delivery from Chemar Holder.



3rd umpire @Jaseholder98 reviews ball tracking and has made a decision for the "big screen"! 😅#MenInMaroon #RainDelay pic.twitter.com/RHiOY5Mt0Q — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2021

Windies Cricket shared the funny video clip with the caption:

“Meanwhile in the West Indies locker room… Jomel Warrican calls for a player review after being signalled LBW off a delivery from Chemar Holder. 3rd umpire @Jaseholder98 reviews ball tracking and has made a decision for the "big screen" #MenInMaroon #RainDelay.”

The West Indies players are seen having some amazing fun in the video.

Pakistan are 212 for 4 in the first innings against West Indies

With no play possible so far on Day 2 of the second Test in Jamaica, Pakistan remain at their overnight score of 212 for 4 after 74 overs.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to field on Day 1. Pakistan got off to a horrible start and were 2 for 3 in no time. Abid Ali (1) was caught in the slips off Kemar Roach’s bowling in the first over of the match.

Azhar Ali (0) was caught behind off the same bowler while Imran Butt (1) also perished in similar fashion but off Jayden Seales’ bowling. West Indies had to use DRS to send back Butt.

A 158-run stand between Fawad Alam (76) and Babar Azam (75) rescued Pakistan before Alam was forced to retire hurt after suffering from cramps. West Indies then got the big scalp of Azam as Roach had the Pakistan skipper brilliantly caught at second slip by Holder.

Mohammad Rizwan (22 not out) and Faheem Ashraf (23 not out) were at the crease at stumps on Day 1.

Lunch has been called! Starts 11:30am local time 🍽.



Hopefully we can get some cricket after lunch (well, on field cricket that is!😁)#WIvPAK #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/Y3XnMkPteu — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2021

West Indies won the first Test by one wicket, chasing down 168 in nerve-wracking fashion.

Edited by Samya Majumdar