WI vs PAK 2021: West Indies announce 13-man squad for first Test against Pakistan; Rahkeem Cornwall dropped

West Indies have announced a 13-member squad for the first Test against Pakistan. Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall has not made the cut, while middle-order batter Nkrumah Bonner has made a comeback into the team.

Bonner suffered a concussion during the first Test against South Africa in June this year. He was ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Jomel Warrican has been selected as the lone specialist spinner in the side ahead of Cornwall. Lead selector Roger Harper said the management's aim was to have a bit more variety in the bowling line-up, which prompted them to select left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

“The Selection Panel chose a squad that provides both pace and spin bowling options. With Roston Chase included, variety was considered in the selection of Jomel Warrican,” Harper said in a press release.

With the pitch at Sabina Park traditionally assisting quicker bowlers, the West Indies are expected to go with a four-prong pace attack.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Roger Harper appeals to West Indies batters to step up to the occasion

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will have to lead the batters from the front

West Indies had a tough outing against the visiting South African side in June this year, losing both Tests comprehensively. The batters struggled against the pacers, raking up dismal scores in all four innings. The highest score that the side achieved during the series was 165 runs.

Roger Harper reminded the batters that they need to step up to the occasion for the West Indies to get a positive result in the upcoming Pakistan series.

“The team does very well when our batsmen score centuries as we saw against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. So, I look forward to our batsmen scoring big,” Harper added.

The first Test between West Indies and Pakistan will commence at Sabina Park, Jamaica, on Thursday (August 12).

