WI vs SA: "As batters, we know what we need to do in the 2nd innings"- West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite after Day 1 of 1st Test

Kraigg Brathwaite has realized that the West Indies batsmen will need to make up lost ground in the second innings. His side were bowled out for just 97 runs in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa at St. Lucia yesterday.

Kraigg Brathwaite is hoping the Windies batters can leave deliveries in a better way and not play unnecessary balls outside the off stump. After the first day's play, the West Indies skipper said:

"We have got to make up in the second (Innings). We played some loose shots. But it happens, everything will always not be perfect. As batsmen we know we played at some balls we probably shouldn't have played at. Probably should have left a little better. As players we just need to keep backing the plans. In the evening (session) we did well. Picked up four wickets. As batters, we know what we need to do in the second innings."

The #MenInMaroon take the field after being dismissed for 9️⃣7️⃣ in the @OfficialCSA innings 🏏



Will WI bounce back?🤞🌴

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, returning with figures of 5-19 and claiming the second five-wicket haul of his Test career. Anrich Nortje supported him well by picking up four scalps. Only five West Indies players batted more than 30 balls in their first innings.

"Jayden Seales is a special talent" - Kraigg Brathwaite

Ian Bishop sure can pick them.



Here's what he had to say about @windiescricket young gun Jayden Seales at the U-19 @cricketworldcup 2020.

Although South Africa are in a commanding position, West Indies are not totally out of the game, thanks to an inspiring performance from debutant Jayden Seales. The 19-year-old pacer took three wickets for 34 runs, restricting the Proteas to 128-4 at the end of the first day's play.

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was all praise for the youngster and said:

"We know he is special. He showed it today and i know he will continue to keep showing it because he is a special talent to be honest."

West Indies will have to mount a massive comeback on Day 2 to stand a chance against South Africa, who have already taken a 31-run lead. Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock are still at the crease for the Proteas, and the duo will look to stretch South Africa's lead further today.

What a start to a Test debut! Seales grabs 3 wickets to end Day 1 | 1st Test. #WIvSA



Match report⬇️https://t.co/XmuRQibvKi — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 10, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar