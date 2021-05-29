“Our skill level hasn’t been where it should be” - Dean Elgar

New Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar has admitted that South Africa have slipped massively in terms of performances in recent times and need to be exceedingly consistent to regain lost ground.

South Africa are gearing up to face West Indies in the Caribbean for a two-match Test series, starting June 10 in St. Lucia. Earlier in the year, they were thrashed 0-2 in a two-game Test series in Pakistan. South Africa after currently at number seven in the ICC Test rankings.

Dean Elgar was quoted as saying about the team’s performances in a Reuters report:

"We need to play more cricket and better cricket, we are very conscious that over the last period we haven’t been consistent. Our skill level hasn’t been where it should be.”

"We want to compete and play in a final of a test championship, but I understand that there is a process that you have to follow. It is a challenging aspect to get players to believe in the process and adapt quickly. We must start to climb the rankings again. Where we are at the moment is not doing us a lot of favours and is not a good look for a lot of us," Dean Elgar added.

South Africa have suffered in recent times owing to the lack of consistency across departments. While opener Dean Elgar would be looking to lead from the front, the Proteas also need experienced men like Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada to raise their game even further.

When you realise it is under a month until we see the #Proteas back in action 🥳



Who are you most excited to see take the pitch against the West Indies? 🏖#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/FohF9UTpp0 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 27, 2021

Frustrated by having limited access to international cricket: Dean Elgar

In the last 16 months, South Africa have only played four Tests. They traveled to Pakistan at the start of the year, where they had a torrid time. The much-anticipated visit by Australia to South Africa was postponed over COVID-19 concerns.

Dean Elgar conceded that the lack of cricket for the team owing to the pandemic has been frustrating. He, however, asserted that the side is keen to get going in the Caribbean. The South African captain stated:

"It’s been such an up and down time for all of us, as players we have been frustrated by having limited access to international cricket. We are excited and keen to get going."

Both the South Africa-West Indies Tests will be played in St. Lucia. After the conclusion of the Test matches, the limited-overs squad will feature in a five-match T20I series in Grenada.

