[Watch] Jason Holder takes a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Keshav Maharaj

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder took a sensational catch to send back Keshav Maharaj (6) in South Africa’s second innings during the second Test in St Lucia.

Maharaj’s dismissal left South Africa tottering at 73 for 7. However, Rassie van der Dussen’s unbeaten 75 and Kagiso Rabada’s 40 lifted them to 174.

In the 27th over of South Africa’s second innings, Maharaj went for a drive off a full delivery from Jayden Seales. However, he only managed to edge it behind. Jason Holder, at second slip, anticipated the ball and dived full stretch to his right to complete a one-handed stunner. The all-rounder was jubilant and celebrated by going on a run and punching his fists in the air.

Earlier in the day, Jason Holder also pouched the catches of South African openers Aiden Markram (4) and Dean Elgar (10) in the slip cordon. With the ball, the former Windies captain struck a major blow when he dismissed South Africa’s first-innings top-scorer Quinton de Kock for a duck.

Holder got a good length delivery on off to move away slightly. De Kock played away from the body, and only managed to get an outside edge to the keeper. His dismissal left the Proteas reeling at 53 for 5. However, they recovered well to finish on 174 all out. Apart from taking three catches, Jason Holder also finished with bowling figures of 1 for 24 from 11 overs.

Kemar Roach (4/52) and Kyle Mayers (3/24) were the standout bowlers for West Indies in the second innings.

Can Jason Holder contribute with the bat in West Indies’ second innings?

Despite their impressive fight back, the West Indies still have a tough task on their hands. They have to chase a target of 324 to win the second Test in St Lucia. The Windies were blown away for 149 in their first innings in response to South Africa’s total of 298.

Despite running through South Africa’s top-order, the West Indies still have a mountain to climb in the second Test.#WIvSA #WTC21https://t.co/qXrB5oWxDM — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

Jermaine Blackwood was the top-scorer for West Indies in the first innings with 49 while Shai Hope contributed 43. Jason Holder could only manage 10 runs in the first innings. The Windies will hope he does a better job with the bat this time around as they look to chase a challenging target.

