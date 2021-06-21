[WATCH] Keshav Maharaj becomes second South African cricketer to claim a Test hat-trick

Left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj became only the second bowler from South Africa to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket on Monday. He achieved the feat when he dismissed Joshua Da Silva on Day 4 of the second Test against West Indies in St. Lucia.

Former fast bowler Geoffrey Griffin was the first South African to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He achieved the honor against England at Lord’s in 1960.

Keshav Maharaj had Da Silva caught at leg slip. Wiaan Mulder dived to his right and took a superb one-handed catch to claim his third wicket in as many balls, in the 37th over of the West Indies’ second innings.

The left-arm spinner claimed the first of his three wickets when he had Kieran Powell (51) caught on the sweep at deep mid-wicket. Jason Holder perished in the next ball, inside-edging Keshav Maharaj to short leg. Mulder then pulled off a stunner to aid the 31-year-old in completing the hat-trick.

Keshav Maharaj’s heroics with the ball left West Indies tottering at 109 for 6 after 38 overs, as lunch was taken on Day 4.

South Africa have set West Indies a target of 324 to win the second Test. Quinton de Kock’s 96 saw the Proteas post a total of 298 runs in the first innings. The West Indies were rolled over for 149 in response.

The hosts fought back hard in the second innings, reducing South Africa to 73 for 7. However, Rassie van der Dussen’s unbeaten 75 and Kagiso Rabada’s crucial knock of 40 runs put the Proteas on top again.

Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada derail West Indies’ chase

Before Keshav Maharaj, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada dealt a severe blow to West Indies’ hopes of chasing down a target of 324. He had West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite caught at first slip for just six runs.

Rabada then had Shai Hope (2) caught at slip with a short ball as the batsman got himself into an awkward position. The original decision was not out, but South Africa took the review and UltraEdge confirmed that the batsman had gloved the ball.

The Proteas fast bowler had his third when Kyle Mayers (34) top-edged a pull and was caught by South African skipper Dean Elgar.

After that, it was time for the Keshav Maharaj show as West Indies were left stunned. The left-arm spinner had excellent figures of 3 for 15 from nine overs when lunch was taken in St Lucia, on Day 4 of the second Test.

