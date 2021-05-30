West Indies resume full training after players test negative for COVID-19

West Indies have resumed full training at the preparatory camp in St Lucia ahead of a two-match home Test series against South Africa. All the players in the camp returned COVID-19 negative Tests on Thursday.

Training had to be canceled after fast bowler Marquino Mindley tested positive on May 22. In the next few days, the players could only train in smaller groups.

The West Indies Cricket Board confirmed that the cricketers trained in two groups and also had team sessions on Friday and Saturday. Mindley, too, has tested negative and can rejoin the squad after one more negative PCR test.

Meanwhile, the players will take part in a 'Best vs Best' four-day practice game, beginning on Monday.

Head coach Phil Simmons asserted that he is happy with the way things are shaping up at the preparatory camp.

He said:

"I am happy that we are back to full training. We are happy with the preparations up to this point and everyone is fully aware of what is required. Yes, we had four good Test matches (vs Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), but at the same time, people need to know that their position is not guaranteed unless they continue to play well. Guys who are out, need to show that they want to get back in by doing well in these games. So, it is a benefit to every one of us."

West Indies will take on South Africa in two Tests, starting in St Lucia on June 10. This will be followed by five T20Is in Grenada. While West Indies are currently sixth in the ICC Test rankings, South Africa are one place below them.

Bumper home season for West Indies

Apart from the Proteas, West Indies will also host Australia and Pakistan in what will be a busy home season.

The limited-overs series against the Aussies will feature five T20Is and three ODIs. The series will begin on July 9 and end on July 24. While the T20Is will be played in Gros Islet, the one-dayers will be held in Barbados.

Pakistan will then feature in a five-match T20I series, in Barbados and Guyana, which will be followed by two Tests in Jamaica. The matches will take place from July 27 to August 24.

The series against Pakistan will end just a few days before the start of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021), which will be held from August 28 to September 19.

