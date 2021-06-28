"When you return the favour, he starts crying" - Andre Russell jokes about his West Indies teammates

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell gave some interesting insights on his teammates in a fun video shared on the official YouTube channel of West Indies Cricket.

Andre Russell is part of the West Indies squad in the ongoing five-match T20 series against South Africa in Grenada. The series is currently locked at 1-1, with West Indies winning the first match by eight wickets and South Africa hitting back with a 16-run triumph in the second.

On Monday, West Indies Cricket shared a candid video of Andre Russell giving talking about his teammates. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption:

“The personalities in the dressing room. Dre Russ tells us about some of the #MenInMaroon.”

In the video, Andre Russell opens up about his West Indies teammates, from the captain to some of the young guns. Speaking about skipper Kieron Pollard, Dre Russ said:

“Very serious aggressive guy, but fun to be around.”

Russel also described Nicholas Pooran as “someone who is always talking and wanting to know new stuff.” He added that Fabian Allen loves to chit-chat and get under people’s skin.

Andre Russell described veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as someone who is always dancing, singing and a very good guy to be around. Pulling batsman Andre Fletcher’s legs, Andre Russell joked:

“He is always talking, always pressuring teammates. And, when you return the favor, he starts crying.”

The 33-year-old termed ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle as a team man, from whom one can learn a lot. Speaking in the same light-hearted vein, Andre Russell said the following about hard-hitting batsman Evin Lewis:

“Evin Lewis talks very fast. I can hardly understand what he says sometimes. I'm always asking him to repeat, but very nice guy."

Andre Russell also revealed that batsman Lendl Simmons gives him tough competition in the nets as he can’t hit sixes off the latter’s bowling.

Andre Russell’s performance in the T20I series against South Africa so far

Andre Russell came up with a good all-round performance in the first T20I against the Proteas in Grenada, which the West Indies won by eight wickets. With the ball, he dismissed the in-form Quinton de Kock for 37 as South Africa batted first.

The big-hitting batsman then smashed an unbeaten 23 off just 12 balls, hitting three sixes and a four as West Indies chased down a target of 161 in 15 overs.

South Africa take the 2nd CG Insurance T20I. #WIvSA



Match Report⬇️https://t.co/oXrnASF1Gl — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 27, 2021

Andre Russell picked up one wicket and was dismissed for five by George Linde as South Africa defended a total of 166 to win the second T20I and level the series.

