Wiaan Mulder traps Babar Azam plumb in front for 23 in PAK vs SA 2025 ODI tri-series match 3 [Watch]

South Africa pacer Wiaan Mulder took the prized scalp of Pakistan batter Babar Azam in the ODI tri-series match in Karachi on Wednesday, February 20. The right-arm pacer trapped Azam absolutely plumb in front to end a promising start from the hosts in a 353-run chase. The right-hander walked back for 23 runs off 19 balls, getting out via lbw, as the Men in Green lost their opening wicket for 57 runs.

Despite looking plumb, Azam took a DRS review but the replays showed no inside edge. The ball tracking predicted that the ball would have gone on to crash the middle stump. Mulder’s length ball angled in from the off-stump before jagging back and hitting Azam on the pads. The batter was cramped for room as he tried to defend it towards the leg side but all in vain.

Watch Babar Azam's wicket below:

Babar Azam previously departed for 10 runs off 23 in the previous ODI against South Africa. His form is vital for the defending champions in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Babar Azam fails again; Pakistan need 353 against South Africa in ODI tri-series clash

Pakistan have lost their top three while chasing 353 against South Africa in the tri-series clash in Lahore. Besides Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Saud Shakeel departed for 41 (28) and 15 (16), respectively.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 138/3 after 21 overs, with skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha at the crease. Wiaan Mulder has been the pick of the bowlers, returning with two scalps so far.

Batting first, SA posted 352/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Heinrich Klassen starred with the bat, scoring a quickfire 87 runs off 56 balls, an innings laced with three sixes and 11 boundaries. Meanwhile, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke chipped in with 82 (96) and 83 (84), respectively. Kyle Verryenne also contributed 44 off 32 deliveries to push the target past 350.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, bagging two wickets but conceded 66 runs. Naseem Shah and Khusdil Shah bagged one wicket apiece.

Pakistan are coming on the back of a 78-run loss to New Zealand. South Africa also lost their previous contest to the Kiwis by six wickets. The winner of the ongoing contest will play New Zealand in the tri-series final on Friday, February 14.

Follow the PAK vs SA ODI live score and updates here.

