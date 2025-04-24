Wicketkeeper runs away from Ubaid Shah’s celebrations following freak incident in PSL 2025 [Watch]

Multan Sultans wicketkeeper Usman Khan ran away from pacer Ubaid Shah after the fall of a wicket during their PSL 2025 match against Islamabad United. The contest was held in Multan on Wednesday, April 23.

Ubaid Shah dismissed Islamabad opener Sahibzada Farhan on the fourth ball of the third over of the second innings. Farhan edged the delivery to wicketkeeper Usman Khan, who completed the catch and appealed right away before the umpire adjudged the batter out.

As Ubaid ran towards Usman to celebrate the dismissal, the wicketkeeper started running from him, signalling him to stay away. It was all in good spirits. The reason why Usman asked Ubaid to stay away came from the incident that occurred in their previous game.

During the PSL 2025 game between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday, April 22, Ubaid had mistakenly hit Usman on the head while celebrating after picking up a wicket. Usman was down on the ground but was alright.

Hence, he signalled Ubaid to stay away this time, as the bowler ran towards the wicketkeeper to celebrate the wicket.

Watch the moment from Wednesday's match in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Here's the video of Ubaid accidentally hitting Usman in their previous game:

Islamabad United maintain unbeaten run in PSL 2025

Meanwhile, Islamabad United continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing PSL 2025 tournament. They beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets on Wednesday. Islamabad's batters made light work of the 169-run target.

They got over the finish line in just 17.1 overs, with Andries Gous (80* off 45 balls) and Colin Munro (45 off 28) playing key knocks to ensure a comfortable victory for the team.

With this, they registered their fifth win from as many games in the ongoing season. With 10 points and no defeats yet, Islamabad United further solidified their position at the top of the PSL 2025 points table.

They next face Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday, April 30, as they have a week's break. Islamabad will aim to continue their brilliant run when they return to action against Lahore, whom they beat by eight wickets in the opening match of the tournament.

