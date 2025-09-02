"Will Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes?" - Irfan Pathan's blunt take on workload management debate post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Irfan Pathan, who has openly spoken about workload management for fast bowlers, once again weighed in on the debate post the recently concluded Test series between England and India. He stood firm on his belief that key players must not manage workload during a game or a series.

Ad

In a recent development, according to ESPN Cricinfo, Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India following a lumbar bone stress. However, he is expected to be fit for the upcoming Ashes series.

Citing his example, Irfan Pathan questioned whether Cummins would manage his workload during the Ashes. He stated that the main bowlers must play as many games during an important series and not look to manage workload while in the middle of a tour.

Ad

Trending

"About the workload, there has been a lot of talk about it. I feel that there are some important players, Jasprit Bumrah or any other fast bowler, you manage everybody's workload. You should as well and the set-up has been outstanding from BCCI and NCA. The workload is managed really well," he said in a special interaction organized by Sony Sports Network.

Ad

Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests during the recent England tour. Further, during the Lord's Test, he bowled shorter spells even during critical situations.

"I just have one thing to say, you would have heard recently that Pat Cummins will skip many games to manage his workload for the Ashes. But will Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes? My question is that only. By all means, manage workload, yes. SENA countries are tough places to go and win. There your main bowlers must play as many games as they can. During the series, a top series, you will not get the result if you look to manage workload there," he added.

Ad

Irfan Pathan reckoned that while Cummins would manage his workload till the Ashes, he would certainly go all out during the series. He opined that unless there is an injury or a niggle, players must go all out when they are fit and playing for the country.

Irfan Pathan believes India's bowlers can tackle dew in Dubai during the 2025 Asia Cup

In the same conversation, Irfan Pathan was also asked whether India's bowlers could tackle the possible dew in Dubai during the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. While he expressed that bowling with dew is difficult, the Indian bowling unit can excel in such conditions.

Ad

"This team and the bowling unit definitely has the capability. Performing at that time is different but the ability is there. Bumrah has pace and all the variations. Arshdeep can swing the ball both ways and gets bounce. Harshit Rana's ball dips when he bowls the slower one and he is also tall. When there is nothing happening or there is dew, you must have something extra as a bowler. Then you have that slight margin to get ahead of other teams, which I feel the Indian bowlers have," he said.

Ad

India's pace attack for the tournament includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Hardik Pandya. Speedster Mohammed Siraj was a notable miss while Prasidh Krishna was named in the standby list.

However, Irfan Pathan stated that Siraj and Krishna were not far away from getting their opportunities in the T20I side. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play 20 T20Is apart from the Asia Cup in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Ad

Given the number of games, he felt that the two pacers and others who missed could very well get their opportunities.

"I don't think Siraj is very far away the way his Test series went. I don't think Prasidh would also be far away as the last IPL was great for him. I think he just missed out. Guys like Jaiswal, Iyer, who missed out as well. There are many matches and these guys will get an opportunity," Irfan Pathan reflected.

Siraj impressed with 23 scalps in the recently concluded England series, while Krishna bagged 14. Moreover, Krishna was the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 25 scalps. Siraj, who picked up 16 wickets from 15 games, also had a decent season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news