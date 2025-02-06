“Will get back to everyone” - Pakistan’s star batter shares social media post about losing phone

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has shared a post on X, saying that he has lost his cell phone, as well as all the contacts he had in it. He also mentioned that he will get back to everyone once he finds it.

It seems like Babar has misplaced his phone somewhere. The 59-Test veteran most recently featured in Pakistan's home Test series against the West Indies in Multan, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

"I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it," Babar Azam wrote.

You can see the tweet here:

Pakistan are placed alongside India in Group A of the ICC Champions Trophy

Babar Azam will next be seen in action in a tri-series consisting of Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The eight-nation ICC tournament will be hosted by Pakistan and the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

India, owing to political tensions with Pakistan, have refused to go there for the competition, and as a result, all their matches will be played in Dubai. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand are placed in Group A.

Most recently, Pakistan were held to a 1-1 draw by the West Indies in the two-match Test series played between the two teams in Multan. While they won the first match by 127 runs, they were trounced by 120 runs in the second by the visitors.

Azam's personal form was largely forgettable in this series after he notched up scores of 8, 5, 1, and 31 in the four innings he walked out to bat. His last half-century in this format had come against South Africa in January.

The elegant right-hander scored twin half-centuries (58 and 81) in the New Year's Test at Newlands, Cape Town. He will now be expected to play a vital role for Pakistan as they look to defend the Champions Trophy they won by beating India in 2017.

