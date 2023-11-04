Will Pakistan win if today’s PAK vs NZ match is washed out in 2023 World Cup?

Pakistan are in a must-win encounter against New Zealand at the ongoing 2023 World Cup game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Green have stepped up with the bat in a 402-run chase to keep themselves alive in the semifinal race.

The Men in Green looked brilliant in the run chase when rain interrupted play. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam looked rock solid with the bat as Pakistan were 160/1 after 21.3 overs.

Zaman was unbeaten on 106 runs off 69 balls, including nine sixes and seven fours. Azam was batting on 47 off 51, in a knock comprising one maximum and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Tim Southee provided an early breakthrough for the Black Caps, dismissing in-form Abdullah Shafique for four runs off nine balls as Pakistan lost their first wicket for just six runs in the second over.

At least 20-over per side is required to conclude the match. Babar Azam and Co. were 10 runs ahead of the DLS score for a win.

Here are the DLS totals that Pakistan require at the end of every over if rain stops the match once again:

Pakistan's over-wise targets as per the DLS method.

Pakistan need 342 to win against New Zealand in 41 overs to win World Cup fixture

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match has been reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain. The Men in Green now require 342 runs in 41 overs. Thus, they must score another 182 runs in 19.3 overs to win the contest.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand posted 401/6 in their allotted 50 overs after being asked to bat first.

Rachin Ravindra top scored 108 runs off 94, including one six and 15 boundaries. Captain Kane Williamson also slammed quickfire 95 off 79, comprising two maximums and 10 fours. Together, the duo shared a 180-run partnership for the second wicket.

Mohammad Wasim Jr starred with the ball for Pakistan, with figures of 3/60 as the other bowlers, including Shaheen Afridi (0/90), Haris Rauf (1/85) and Hasan Ali (1/82), failed to deliver.

Babar Azam and Co. are currently sixth in the points table with eight points in seven games. They must win against New Zealand and England in their last two league matches to stay alive in the race for a spot in the semifinals.