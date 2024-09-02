"Will Rain Allah save Pakistan from humiliation?"- Top 10 funny memes after Day 4 of 2nd PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi is set for a thrilling finish on the final day, with both teams having a chance for victory. Bangladesh are currently leading the two-match Test series by 1-0. It will be a historic moment for them if they register a win on Tuesday, September 3.

Pakistan resumed their second innings on Day 4 (Monday) with an overnight score of 9/2. Saim Ayub (20) and Shan Masood (28) started positively with a 38-run partnership for the third wicket. However, both failed to convert their starts into big knocks and left their side in a spot of bother with their departures.

Babar Azam (11) also couldn't step up for the hosts as they suffered a middle-order collapse yet again to find themselves at 81/6. Mohammad Rizwan (43) and Agha Salman (47) then chipped in with useful knocks to take Pakistan to 172 before they got all out. Pacers Hasan Mahmud (5/43) and Nahid Rana (4/44) stole the show for Bangladesh in the bowling department.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan then gave a brisk start to his side in the tricky chase of 185 with a cameo of 31* (23). Zakir and Shadman Islam (9*) took the visitors to 42/0 in seven overs before bad light forced the umpires to call it a day. Bangladesh needs 143 runs to win the Test on Tuesday with all 10 wickets in hand.

Fans enjoyed the entertaining action that transpired on Day 4 of the second Test between the two Asian teams. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are 10 of the best memes:

"The odds are probably in favor of Bangladesh"- Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie ahead of day 5 of 2nd Test

At a press conference after stumps on Monday, the Pakistan team's head coach, Jason Gillespie, admitted that Bangladesh were ahead going into the final day of the Test. However, he remained optimistic about their chances and backed the bowling unit to try hard for a victory. Gillespie said: (via ESPN Cricinfo)

"Admittedly, the odds are probably in favour of Bangladesh. We don't shy away from that, but we've already lost if we walk out there expecting to lose. We took 6 for 26 in the first innings so we know that we can have an impact with the ball if we bowl really well. We've spoken to our bowlers about being ruthless, being disciplined and bowling with intent."

He continued:

"I hope we get on tomorrow so we can try and win a Test match. We've got to have that mindset. Sometimes, you need those 50-50 things to go your way but we've got to have that attitude and mindset that we're going to go there to win the Test match for Pakistan. This game can create all sorts of drama. So I'm hoping that we can create some theatre and put a smile on a few people's faces here in Pakistan tomorrow."

Which team has the upper hand in the second Test after four days? Let us know your views in the comments section.

