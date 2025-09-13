  • home icon
  • "Will smash the bowling" - Kris Srikkanth's stunning prediction on Team India star ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:51 IST
India v Pakistan - ICC Men
India and Pakistan will play each other for the first time in T20Is since the World Cup last year [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth backed destructive opener Abhishek Sharma to produce a swashbuckling knock if he overcomes the initial jitters in the crucial 2025 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Both sides won their respective tournament openers convincingly against the UAE and Oman.

Abhishek showcased a glimpse of his stroke-making ability in India's run-chase against the UAE, scoring a 16-ball 30. The Youngster has taken to T20Is like a fish to water, averaging over 33 at a strike rate of 193.49 in 18 matches.

Talking about Abhishek Sharma on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (10:11):

"He scored even against England. But we have to wait and see. I won't hype him up too much already. Though it happens to all attacking batters, he does occasionally mishit the short delivery on his body and get caught. 5. Even in the IPL, he got out two or three times at square leg against that delivery. Pakistan will try bowling at his chest and into his body. But if he gets over the initial stage, Abhishek Sharma will smash the bowling."
also-read-trending Trending

Abhishek scored the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian batter earlier in the year against England, reaching the milestone off 37 deliveries.

"Do India need eight batters for playing 20 overs?" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth questioned whether India should continue with the eight-batter theory against Pakistan. The Men in Blue made a gutsy choice to drop their all-time leading T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, against the UAE.

India played only three specialist bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah, to have batting until No. 8.

"I said Arshdeep should play in the first match itself. Do India need eight batters for playing 20 overs? Especially against a team like Pakistan, do you need eight batters? We don't even know if more than four batters will get an opportunity. The problem is everything has become spin-oriented and there is little assistance for medium pacers. Pakistan themselves have gone spin-heavy, dropping Haris Rauf," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

Coming to recent India-Pakistan meetings in T20Is, the former has won three out of the last five games. However, the Men in Green have won two out of the three T20I matches against India in Dubai, the venue for the upcoming clash.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand's gentleman-like attitude.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting.

