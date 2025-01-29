Will Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi & Railways be telecast on TV?

Virat Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy match in over a decade. He will turn up for Delhi in their upcoming game against the Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting January 30.

Authorities have reportedly planned to host 10,000 fans for free at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the four-day clash between Delhi and Railways. Considering the star power of Virat Kohli, it should not be a surprise if the stadium is packed on all four days of the match.

While locals can throng the stadium to watch Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return live, other fans can enjoy the match live on their TV screens. As per an India Today report, Sports 18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will live telecast the match between Delhi and Railways in India.

Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema website and application. It should not be a surprise if the Delhi vs Railways match turns out to be the most-viewed match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

All eyes on Virat Kohli for Ranji Trophy return

All eyes will be on Kohli during the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways. The star Indian batter reportedly declined the team's captaincy, and thus regular skipper Ayush Badoni will lead the side.

Kohli struggled in the last four Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 matches after getting a hundred in the opening Test of the series in Perth. He had trouble facing deliveries going outside the off-stump and thus it would be interesting to see if the Railways bowlers plan a similar approach against the star batter.

The match will begin at 9.30am IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It will be the first time Kohli dons the Delhi jersey since Ranji Trophy 2012/13, where he turned up in a group stage match against Uttar Pradesh.

