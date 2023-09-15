"With Bollywood’s biggest" - Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan meets Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan recently met Bollywood's real-life couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in New York. Rashid recently participated in the Asia Cup 2023, where his team was eliminated in the group stage during the first week of September.

Rashid took to his official Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of his meet-up with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt by sharing a photo. In the caption, he described the duo as Bollywood's biggest stars.

"With Bollywood’s biggest ⭐️🤩 It was lovely to meet you #RANBIR @aliaabhatt," he wrote.

Rashid Khan delivered an underwhelming performance in Asia Cup 2023

Rashid Khan did not have a very good time with the ball during Asia Cup 2023. He went wicketless in the first match against Bangladesh and then picked up two wickets against Sri Lanka. He conceded 66 and 63 runs in his 10-over spells during those games. Rashid Khan will next visit India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 next month.

Here is Afghanistan's complete schedule for the World Cup:

Match 1: October 7 - Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Dharamsala, 10.30 am IST.

Match 2: October 11 - India vs. Afghanistan, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 3: October 15 - England vs. Afghanistan, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 4: October 18 - New Zealand vs. Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 5: October 23 - Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 6: October 30 - Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka, Pune, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 7: November 3 - Netherlands vs. Afghanistan, Lucknow, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 8: November 7 - Australia vs. Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 9: November 10 - South Africa vs. Afghanistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST.

Afghanistan's 15-man squad for the World Cup: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq