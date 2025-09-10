“Woh bhi main hi bolu?” - Team India stars have fun during photoshoot ahead of IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India are all geared up for the Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of their opening clash against the UAE, the team had a photoshoot for the tournament. They will face the UAE on Wednesday, September 10, in Dubai.

During the photoshoot, the Indian players were seen having a fun time in an exclusive 'Behind the Scenes' shared by Sony Sports Network.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked to say 3..2..1 while he had the shooting clapper board in his hands. He hilariously replied, saying:

"Accha, Woh bhi main hi bolu? (Ohh, I should only say that)," he laughingly said.

Further, pacer Arshdeep Singh was asked about how he felt after having arrived in Dubai for the tournament. Being his usual funny self, he came up with a hilarious reply as well.

"Garmi lag rahi hai bhaiya (I am feeling hot here)," he said.

Several players from the squad, apart from Arshdeep and Suryakumar, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rinku Singh, can be seen in the video.

India's Asia Cup 2025 schedule

As mentioned earlier, India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE in Dubai. They will then face arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, September 14.

The Men In Blue will then be up against Oman in their final group game on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi, before the Super Four stage begins. Notably, they are placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.

Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2023, although it was played in the ODI format.

The Asia Cup has been held only twice in the T20 format before. It was in 2016 and 2022. The 2016 edition, which was held in Bangladesh, was won by the Men In Blue. They beat the hosts by eight wickets in the final in Mirpur.

However, they failed to make it to the final in 2022. They will be keen to dominate and win the tournament once again in the 2025 edition.

