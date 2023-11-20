Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat (Updated) ft. Elyse Villani and Sophie Day

Hobart Hurricanes secured an eight-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades in the 46th game of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 at Junction Oval in Melbourne. In the 47th game, Melbourne Stars claimed a 15-run win over Brisbane Heat at the same venue.

The Renegades batted first and posted a modest score of 101-9 in 20 overs. Captain Hayley Matthews was the top-scorer with 39 off 39, featuring four fours.

Hurricanes' Heather Graham picked up three wickets, conceding 12 runs in her four-over spell. Molly Strano and Nicola Carey chipped in two wickets apiece. Shabnim Ismail also took a wicket.

In response, the Hurricanes chased down the total in 17.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Captain Elyse Villani scored an unbeaten 46-run knock off as many deliveries with six fours. She received good support from Nicola Carey, who made 25* off 21.

Meanwhile, the Stars batted first and scored a competitive total of 156-5 in 20 overs. Sophia Dunkley (37), Maia Boucher (41) and Annabel Sutherland (37) were the key batters for the Stars. Nicola Hancock and Amelia Kerr bagged two wickets apiece for Brisbane.

In the Heat's chase, openers Georgia Redmayne (32) and Grace Harris (15) provided a fine start, putting up a 37-run opening stand. Amelia Kerr, at No. 3, scored a 36-run knock to keep her side in a good position.

However, things went haywire for the Heat, as the other batters faltered, and the team got to only 141-7. Sophie Day continued her good form with a three-wicket haul, while Stars captain Annabel Sutherland took two key wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 12 12 4 535 101* 66.87 362 147.79 1 5 1 73 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 11 10 1 451 80 50.11 332 135.84 - 5 - 61 17 3 SFM Devine (PS-W) 12 12 2 446 106 44.6 302 147.68 1 3 - 48 19 4 KM Mack (AS-W) 11 11 0 401 86 36.45 323 124.14 - 3 - 57 0 5 EA Perry (SS-W) 11 11 1 394 59 39.4 307 128.33 - 2 - 58 8 6 GM Harris (BH-W) 12 12 1 369 136* 33.54 214 172.42 1 1 - 38 21 7 H Kaur (MR-W) 12 12 2 320 52* 32 298 107.38 - 1 - 36 1 8 L Lee (HH-W) 12 11 1 298 91 29.8 211 141.23 - 3 1 34 13 9 EJ Villani (HH-W) 11 10 3 289 58* 41.28 254 113.77 - 1 1 38 2 10 MM Lanning (MS-W) 11 11 1 284 75 28.4 236 120.33 - 3 1 33 5

Perth Scorchers'opener Beth Mooney maintained her top position in the Women's Big Bash League 2023 runs leaderboard with 535 runs, averaging 66.87 in 12 innings. She has smashed five fifties and one century.

In second place is Chamari Athapaththu, who has hammered 451 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.11 with five fifties. Scorchers captain Sophie Devine is third with 446 runs in 12 innings at an average of 44.6 with three 50s and a century.

Adelaide Strikers opener Katie Mack (401) is fourth, while Ellyse Perry (394), Grace Harris (369) and Harmanpreet Kaur (320) occupy the next few slots.

Lizelle Lee (298) remains eighth spot. Elyse Villani moved up from 18th to ninth with 289 runs, while Meg Lanning (284) slipped down to tenth.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 12 12 258 43 - 298 23 5/25 12.95 6.93 11.21 2 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 12 12 262 43.4 1 324 21 4/22 15.42 7.41 12.47 2 - 3 L Cheatle (SS-W) 12 12 267 44.3 - 306 20 2/13 15.3 6.87 13.35 - - 4 AL Edgar (PS-W) 12 12 238 39.4 - 258 19 4/19 13.57 6.5 12.52 1 - 5 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 11 10 216 36 - 278 17 5/10 16.35 7.72 12.7 1 1 6 A Gardner (SS-W) 12 12 250 41.4 - 317 17 3/38 18.64 7.6 14.7 - - 7 A Wellington (AS-W) 11 11 210 35 - 203 16 3/4 12.68 5.8 13.12 - - 8 M Schutt (AS-W) 11 11 240 40 1 258 16 3/3 16.12 6.45 15 - - 9 H Graham (HH-W) 12 11 229 38.1 - 298 16 3/12 18.62 7.8 14.31 - - 10 AM King (PS-W) 12 12 249 41.3 - 271 15 3/19 18.06 6.53 16.6 - -

Melbourne Stars left-arm spinner Sophie Day strengthened her pole position in the Women's Big Bash League 2023 wicket-taking charts with 23 scalps in 12 games. Medium pacer Annabel Sutherland (21) ascended from fourth to second after taking two key wickets in her last outing.

Sixers quick bowler Lauren Cheatle slipped to third with 20 wickets from 12 games. Scorchers pacer Amy Edgar descended to fourth with 19 wickets, averaging 13.57 in 12 games.

Hannah Darlington and Ashleigh Gardner hold the fifth and sixth positions respectively in the wicket-taking charts, having taken 17 wickets apiece at averages of 16.35 and 18.64, respectively.

Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt and Heather Graham are the next three bowlers in the standings, with 16 wickets each aat impressive averages of 12.68, 16.12 and 18.62, respectively.

Graham made a notable climb up in the rankings, moving from 13th spot to ninth. Meanwhile, Alana King, with 15 wickets, slipped one position to tenth.