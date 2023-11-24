Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 53

The Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers claimed victories in their respective Women’s Big Bash League 2023 matches on Friday, November 24.

Courtesy of a five-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers continued their dominance at the top of the table. With 20 points, they are now sure of a spot in the final. Despite the defeat, the Scorchers retained their second position with 16 points and a NRR of +0.784.

Brisbane Heat, with a 22-run triumph against Sydney Thunder, moved a place up to the third spot with 16 points. Their NRR of +0.203 keeps them below the Scorchers. With this defeat, Thunder dropped a spot down to the fourth spot with 15 points and a game to go.

Both the Heat and the Scorchers are unsure of a finish in the top two while the Thunder still have an opportunity to do so.

There is no change in the bottom half of the points table. Hobart Hurricanes with 13 points remain fifth. Sydney Sixers follow at the sixth position with 12 points. The last two positions are occupied by the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades respectively with ten and four points.

Adelaide Strikers seal final berth with win over the Perth Scorchers

Batting first in the 52nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, Brisbane Heat registered a competitive total of 160/8 on the board. The Heat did not have a star individual performance with the bat. However, little contributions from Georgia Redmayne (21), Bess Heath (29), Amelia Kerr (20), Laura Harris (19), and Georgia Voll (18*) among others helped their cause.

Sammy-Jo Johnson with three and Marizanne Kapp with two wickets were the pick of the bowlers for Sydney Thunder.

Thunder began their chase on a strong note with Chamari Athapaththu (34) and Phoebe Litchfield (23) adding 54 runs at the top. However, they soon lost half their side with just 96 runs on the board. Thunder failed to recover from the collapse and were eventually held at 138/9, falling short by 22 runs.

Heat skipper Jess Jonassen led from the front with the ball, grabbing four wickets. Nicola Hancock chipped in with a couple of wickets as well. Heat thus finished their regular season matches with a win.

In the next match of the day, Adelaide Strikers put up a spirited effort with the ball against the Perth Scorchers. Bowling first, the Strikers sent the Scorchers packing for a paltry total of 104. Nat Sciver Brunt (32) and captain Sophie Devine (30) were the only Scorchers’ batters to get past double figures.

Darcie Brown accounted for three wickets while Amanda-Jade Wellington and Danielle Gibson picked up two wickets apiece. The run-chase proved to be a tricky one for the Strikers. They were reduced to 68/5 within the first ten overs.

However, a match-winning partnership between Madeline Penna and Amanda-Jade Wellington eventually took the Adelaide Strikers home with five wickets to spare. The duo added 38 runs for the sixth wicket.

Devine picked up three wickets for the Scorchers, eventually in vain. With this win, the Strikers have confirmed a top-of-the-table finish and a home final for themselves.