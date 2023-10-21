Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 4

Adelaide Strikers Women took on Melbourne Stars Women in the fourth match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 on Saturday, October 21, at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Only Sydney Thunder's Women are left to play a game now this season.

Adelaide Strikers Women are in first place with two points and a Net Run Rate of +7.400. Perth Scorchers Women have a Net Run Rate of +4.900 and are in second position. Brisbane Heat Women also won their opening game and are in third place. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.300.

Melbourne Stars Women have won and lost a game each and are in fourth place with a Net Run Rate of -3.650. Sydney Thunder Women are in fifth place.

Sydney Sixers Women, Melbourne Renegades Women, and Hobart Hurricanes Women have lost their first game of the season and are in the last three places. The Sixers have a Net Run Rate of -0.100, Renegades have a Net Run Rate of -0.300, and -4.900.

Stars' woeful batting display leads to unwanted WBBL record

Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and elected to bowl here. Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt provided a solid start to the Strikers. They added 135 runs for the first wicket. The Strikers lost two consecutive wickets, which affected their momentum.

In the end, they managed to post 177 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Tahlia McGrath scored an unbeaten 34 runs off 19 deliveries, including four fours and one six. Sophie Day picked all three Strikers’ wickets.

Stars had one of the most disappointing starts and had lost six wickets by the time six overs were completed. They were bundled out for just 29 runs in 9.3 overs and none of their batters managed to reach double-digits. This is the lowest total in WBBL’s history.

Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington took three wickets each while Anesu Mushangwe and Tahlia McGrath took two wickets each. Mack won the Player of the Match award for her batting performance.