Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 43

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades Women registered wins in the Women's Big Bash League 2023 on Friday (November 17).

The top four teams in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 points table before Friday's games continue to remain the same. Perth Scorchers are comfortably atop with 16 points from 11 games. Adelaide Strikers follow them in second with 14 points from 10 outings and a NRR of +0.905.

Brisbane Heat missed out on an opportunity to overtake the Strikers following their narrow defeat to the Melbourne Renegades. They continue to remain third with 14 points and an NRR of +0.238. Sydney Thunder have the last spot in the top four, with 13 points from 10 outings.

The bottom half of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 points table also remains the same. Sydney Sixers are fifth with 10 points from 11 fixtures. Hobart Hurricanes, despite an eight-wicket win over Melbourne Stars, remain sixth. However, their chances of a top-four finish are alive, with nine points and three games to go.

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades continue to struggle in the bottom two positions. The Stars suffered a defeat against the Hurricanes and remain with six points. With a win over Brisbane Heat, the Renegades, meanwhile, have four points but are last in the points table.

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades register contrasting wins in Women's Big Bash League 2023

Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars comprehensively by eight wickets in the Women's Big Bash League 2023. They restricted the Stars to just 121 in 19.1 overs. Molly Strano and Nicola Carey grabbed three wickets apiece, while Heather Graham chipped in with a couple.

Meg Lanning (27), Maia Bouchier (23) and Annabel Sutherland (24), got starts for the Stars but failed to convert them into big scores. Lizelle Lee slammed an unbeaten 49-ball 77, while Nicola Carey (38*) provided able support as the Hurricanes comfortably got over the line with 23 deliveries to spare.

In the second Women's Big Bash League 2023 game of the day, Melbourne Renegades held their nerves to pull off a narrow two-run win over Brisbane Heat. Captain Hayley Matthews top-scored for the Renegades with a fiery 28-ball 46. Emma de Broughe (42), Tammy Beaumont (20), and Harmanpreet Kaur (22), made some vital contributions as they put up a score of 169-7, batting first.

Nicola Hancock was the pick of the bowlers for the Heat, picking up four wickets. In response, the Heat kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to build key partnerships. Grace Harris continued her fine form, scoring 65 at the top.

However, she did not find much support at the other end. Despite cameos from skipper Jess Jonassen (17 off 8) and Hancock (17* off 9), they ended with 167/9, falling narrowly short. Sarah Coyte (3) and Georgia Prestwidge (2) picked up most scalps for the Renegades in was a hard-fought victory.