Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 56

Adelaide Strikers, under the captaincy of Tahlia McGrath, consolidated their pole position in the WBBL standings on Sunday, November 26. They registered a 77-run comprehensive win over Hobart Hurricanes, carrying 22 points at an NRR of 1.154 and qualifying for the grand finale.

Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, bagged eight wins and lost six games to secure the second rank, racking up 16 points at an NRR of 0.784. Scorchers will now take part in the Challenger against the winning team from the eliminator on November 29, Wednesday.

Led by Jess Jonassen, Brisbane Heat retained their third position with 16 wickets at a net run rate of 0.203. Heather Knight's Sydney Thunder continue to stay in the fourth position with 14 valuable points. They make it to the eliminator against the Heat on November 28, Tuesday.

Sydney Sixers, under the captaincy of Ellyse Perry, moved from the sixth to the fifth position, carrying 14 points. Hobart Hurricanes, led by Elyse Villani, slid to the sixth spot with 13 points.

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades settle with the bottom two spots after bagging 12 and four points respectively. They would be looking to turn the tables in the next season, boasting better and dominating line-ups.

Adelaide Strikers end the league stage with a win

Shifting into the details of the last double-header of WBBL 2023, Adelaide Strikes secured a 77-run win over Hobart Hurricanes in the 55th game. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers crushed Thunder by nine wickets in the 56th clash.

In the 55th game, Strikers batted first and racked up a total of 164/3 in 20 overs. Laura Wolvaardt scored 73 runs off 65 balls with eight fours and one six. Nicola Carey scalped two wickets for the Hurricanes in the first innings.

In response, Hobart Hurricanes kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they collapsed from 41/1 to 87/10 in 16 overs. Skipper Tahlia McGrath scalped three wickets for Strikers to turn the game upside down.

Moving to the 56th contest, Thunder batted first and posted a below-par total of 123 runs in 19.5 overs. Captain Heather Knight top-scored with 38 runs off 38 balls. Ashleigh Gardner was the standout bowler for the Sixers with a four-wicket haul.

In reply, Suzie Bates lost her wicket for just 18 runs. Ellyse Perry (82*) and Gardner (21) then sealed the deal for the Sixers, propelling them to 126/1 in 17.3 overs, winning the game by nine wickets.