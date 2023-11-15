Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 40

Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat overtook Sydney Thunder Women after winning their respective matches on Wednesday (November 15) in the Women's Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers, who defeated Sydney Thunder by six wickets, moved a spot to the second position in the points table. They have seven wins and three losses from 10 appearances, with a net run rate of 0.905.

Brisbane Heat also moved one spot to third after a convincing 53-run victory over the Hobart Hurricanes. This win has also helped them boost their net run rate (0.004 to 0.271).

Sydney Thunder have dropped from second to fourth position after suffering a loss to Adelaide Strikers. They have six wins from 10 matches with a net run rate of 0.526. Perth Scorchers remain at the top of the table with seven wins from 10 appearances with a net run rate of 1.364.

Sydney Sixers are in the fifth spot with five wins and as many losses. They must win all four matches by a decent margin to qualify for the knockouts.

Hobart Hurricanes' chances of making it to the final four is slim after their 53-run loss on Wednesday. They are currently in the sixth spot with three wins and six losses. Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades remain at the bottom of the table with six and two points, respectively.

Brisbane Heat reduced Hobart Hurricanes to 131 after setting up a target of 185. Batting first, Georgia Redmayne and Bess Heath scored half-centuries, helping the team reach 184 for five. In return, Jess Jonassen led the bowling attack from the front with four wickets as the Hurricanes were all out for 131. Jonassen also became the first bowler to grab 150 WBBL wickets.

In the second match on Wednesday, Sydney Thunder lost to Adelaide Strikers by six wickets and dropped from second to fourth spot. Batting first, Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 43 runs and took the Thunder to 118 for six. Megan Schutt and Anesu Mushangwe grabbed two wickets each for the Strikers.

In return, Laura Wolvaardt led the chase with 47 runs. She had support from Bridget Patterson (36* runs) and Katie Mack (26 runs). The defending champions replaced Thunder for the second spot. They will be in action on Saturday (November 18) against Sydney Sixers.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (November 16), Sydney Sixers will meet Perth Scorchers in a must-win clash. Sydney Sixers must defeat Perth Scorchers by a decent margin to stay in contention for the knockouts.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, will move closer to earning a direct final qualification if they win this match.