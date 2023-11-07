Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 27

In the 27th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023, the Sydney Thunder took on the Brisbane Heat on Monday, November 6, at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Heat won the toss here and opted to bowl. Thunder won this high-scoring battle by eight runs after posting a total of 204 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Sydney Thunder continues to remain at the top of the points tally, with five wins in six games. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.340. Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat have won five games each and are in the next two places. Strikers have a Net Run Rate of +1.163, while Heat have a Net Run Rate of +0.266.

Scorchers have won four out of seven games so far and are in fourth place. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.808. Hobart Hurricanes have won and lost three games each. They are in fifth place, with a Net Run Rate of -0.923.

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars have won two out of seven games. They are in 6th and 7th places, respectively. Sixers have a Net Run Rate of -0.516, while Stars have a Net Run Rate of -1.597. Renegades have won just a single game so far and are in last place, with a Net Run Rate of -0.389.

Tahlia Wilson stars as Sydney Thunder defeats Brisbane Heat in high-scoring encounter

Sydney Thunder made a strong start to their innings, with openers Tahlia Wilson and Chamari Athapaththu forging a 102-run partnership. Athapaththu, who notched her fourth half-century of the season, scored 58 runs off just 31 deliveries.

Wilson remained unbeaten on a superb 83 runs off 54 deliveries. Captain Heather Knight chipped in with a quick 38 off 19 deliveries. This batting performance propelled Thunder to a total of 204 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Heat's bowling effort was led by Nicola Hancock and Courtney Sippel, who took two wickets apiece. Sippel's performance made her the joint-highest wicket-taker for Heat. She took two wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Heat got off to a shaky start as they lost their first wicket for just 18 runs on the board in the third over. Georgia Redmayne and Amelia Kerr steadied the innings with a 41-run partnership for the second wicket. Redmayne contributed with 29 runs off 21 deliveries before getting dismissed.

Mignon du Preez then joined Kerr, and the pair constructed a crucial 65-run partnership for the third wicket. Kerr fell short of a well-deserved half-century, scoring 41 runs off 33 deliveries. Du Preez continued her impressive knock and reached her half-century in the 16th over.

However, she was dismissed in the 19th over when Heat needed 36 runs off the final 10 deliveries. Despite their best efforts, Heat fell short of the target by eight runs.

Hannah Darlington took two wickets but conceded 53 runs in her four overs, while Marizanne Kapp and Sammy-Jo Johnson contributed with one wicket each. Tahlia Wilson was awarded the Player of the Match for her exceptional batting performance.