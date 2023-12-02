Adelaide Strikers successfully defended their title by beating Brisbane Heat by three runs in the final of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 on Saturday, December 2, at the Adelaide Oval

Opting to bat first in front of home fans, Laura Wolvaardt continued her fine form, scoring 39 runs off 33 deliveries. Skipper Tahlia McGrath also chipped in with handy contributions with 38 runs off 34 balls. No other batter managed to make more than 15 runs for the Strikers, as they posted 125/5 in 20 overs.

Brisbane Heat started well in their pursuit, adding 32 runs for the opening wicket. Amelia Kerr was the lone fighter, scoring 30 runs off 32 deliveries and remained unbeaten till the end. No other batter managed to score over 25 runs for the Heat.

They required 13 runs off the last over to win the WBBL for the third time. Amanda-Jade Wellington bowled the final over and took two wickets while conceding just nine runs to take Adelaide Strikers to victory.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 15 15 4 557 101* 50.63 389 143.18 1 5 1 75 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 15 14 1 552 80 42.46 434 127.18 - 5 1 75 18 3 GM Harris (BH-W) 17 17 1 501 136* 31.31 302 165.89 1 2 - 62 23 4 EA Perry (SS-W) 13 13 2 496 82* 45.09 377 131.56 - 3 - 71 12 5 SFM Devine (PS-W) 15 15 2 489 106 37.61 347 140.92 1 3 1 53 20 6 KM Mack (AS-W) 15 15 0 452 86 30.13 381 118.63 - 3 1 60 0 7 L Lee (HH-W) 14 13 2 409 101* 37.18 280 146.07 1 3 1 47 17 8 L Wolvaardt (AS-W) 15 15 2 402 73 30.92 370 108.64 - 2 - 46 2 9 M du Preez (BH-W) 17 17 1 382 61 23.87 309 123.62 - 2 - 41 5 10 AC Kerr (BH-W) 12 12 1 355 64 32.27 293 121.16 - 2 - 47 0

Beth Mooney and Chamari Athapaththu retained the first two positions on the most runs leaderboard of the Women's Big Bash League. Mooney has scored 557 runs, while Athapaththu has amassed 552 runs and won the Player of the Series award.

Grace Harris became the third player to move past the 500-run mark. She finished with 501 runs in 17 games and moved from fifth to third position. Ellyse Perry moved to fourth position and finished with 496 runs.

Sophie Devine, Katie Mack, and Lizelle Lee occupied the next three spots. Laura Wolvaardt, who finished as the top scorer in the final, moved to eighth place.

Mignon du Preez dropped to ninth position, finishing with 402 runs in 15 innings. Amelia Kerr finished in 10th spot after her 30-run knock in the final.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 14 14 294 49 - 337 27 5/25 12.48 6.87 10.88 3 1 2 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 16 16 344 57.2 - 468 24 4/20 19.5 8.16 14.33 2 - 3 A Wellington (AS-W) 15 15 294 49 - 268 23 3/4 11.65 5.46 12.78 - - 4 A Sutherland (MS-W) 14 14 292 48.4 2 347 23 4/22 15.08 7.13 12.69 2 - 5 NM Hancock (BH-W) 17 17 373 62.1 - 446 23 4/20 19.39 7.17 16.21 1 - 6 M Schutt (AS-W) 15 15 324 54 1 338 22 3/3 15.36 6.25 14.72 - - 7 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 14 13 264 44 - 365 22 5/10 16.59 8.29 12 1 1 8 L Cheatle (SS-W) 14 14 315 52.3 - 362 21 2/13 17.23 6.89 15 - - 9 A Gardner (SS-W) 14 14 298 49.4 - 390 21 4/26 18.57 7.85 14.19 1 - 10 AL Edgar (PS-W) 15 15 286 47.4 - 322 20 4/19 16.1 6.75 14.3 1 -

Sophie Day picked up 27 wickets in 14 games and finished as the leading wicket-taker of the Women's Big Bash League 2023. Jess Jonassen chipped in with 24 wickets in 16 games and jumped to second position from third. Amanda-Jade Wellington's three-wicket haul helped her finish third. She won the Player of the Match award for her performance.

Both Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Hancock scalped 23 wickets each and finished at the third and fourth spots, respectively. Megan Schutt jumped to the sixth position from eighth, having bagged a total of 22 wickets. Hannah Darlington also picked up 22 wickets to finish seventh.

Both Lauren Cheatle and Ashleigh Garnder scalped 21 wickets each to finish in fifth and sixth spot, respectively. Amy Edgar took 20 wickets and finished in the 10th position.